Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,169 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 910,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

