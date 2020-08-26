Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,989 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 1,636,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.45. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

