Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

