Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,861. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

ECL stock opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

