Ooma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 909 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ooma stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

