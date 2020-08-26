Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNGO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BNGO stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. On average, analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.