OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PROSY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:PROSY stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

OTCMKTS:PROSY Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

