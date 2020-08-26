Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $663,167.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,688 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 318,464 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 333,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.