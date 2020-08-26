Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $693.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

