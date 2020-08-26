Pandacoin Market Capitalization Tops $484,527.69 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Pandacoin has a market cap of $484,527.69 and approximately $212.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001790 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.