PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 73.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAR opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.45. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

