Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

