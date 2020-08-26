Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.