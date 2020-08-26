Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

