Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $28,000 Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 210.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.