Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFNX. William Blair lowered Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pfenex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.