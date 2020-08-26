Phore Hits One Day Volume of $16,465.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Phore has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $16,465.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006359 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,891,615 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

