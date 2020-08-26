Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

