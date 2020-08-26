Piper Sandler Raises Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $10.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 862.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

