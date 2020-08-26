Piper Sandler Weighs in on Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.10.

Shares of EL opened at $215.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.12. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

