Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Plains GP stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 154.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

