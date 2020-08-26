PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of PPL worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

