Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.