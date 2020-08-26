Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.05.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.62. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

