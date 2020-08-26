PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PUYI INC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.