Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after buying an additional 663,971 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.