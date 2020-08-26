Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Qiagen stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 97.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after buying an additional 1,775,235 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Qiagen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

