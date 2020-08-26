Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $13,368.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00126484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.01667745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00193428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

