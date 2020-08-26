Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,824 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

