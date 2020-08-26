Raymond Soong Sells 31,751 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Raymond Soong sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,591,360.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,712,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond Soong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Soong sold 43,523 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,266,242.61.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00.

DIOD opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

