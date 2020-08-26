Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have commented on RWT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 146,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

