Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.