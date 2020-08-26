Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

RCKT stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $8,004,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

