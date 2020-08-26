Ross Barker Purchases 5,100 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) insider Ross Barker bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.32 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of A$32,232.00 ($23,022.86).

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$5.69 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of A$7.32 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.60%.

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

