Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.08.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.