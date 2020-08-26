SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut SAGE Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after buying an additional 277,889 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

