salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,558,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.69.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.