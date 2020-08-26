salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

