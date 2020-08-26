salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.74 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.35.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

