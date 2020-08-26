salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $230.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

