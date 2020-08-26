salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

