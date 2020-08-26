salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Cfra raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.