salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $218.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

