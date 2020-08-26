salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.76.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,558,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.