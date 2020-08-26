salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.72-3.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.70-20.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.09 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.35.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

