salesforce.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 333,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,699 call options.

CRM stock opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $218.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $57,000. AXA increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

