Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFM. Stephens increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

