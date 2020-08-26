Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €105.75 ($124.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.39. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

