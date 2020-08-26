Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

