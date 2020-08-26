Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

VET stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

